Atlanta Falcons’ Austin Hooper Appearing At Select Atlanta Walmarts

With the Big Game just days away, Austin Hooper, tight end for the Atlanta Falcons, will be at two events at Atlanta-area Walmart stores near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium today, Feb. 1, and tomorrow, Feb. 2.

He will spend time with shoppers and also get the word out about how Walmart’s grocery delivery service can make hosting a Super Bowl party easier.

Shoppers can take photos with Hooper and have any items they might bring autographed.

Hopper will make an appearance at the Walmarts at 6520 Earnest Barrett Parkway in Marietta from 3-5 p.m. Feb. 1 and 1105 Research Center Atlanta Drive in Atlanta from 3-5 p.m. Feb. 2.

Walmart’s grocery delivery service offers customers their essentials as soon as the same day with a flat $7.95 fee.

Ahead of the Big Game, Walmart is promoting everything shoppers need for hosting a Big Game party, including Great Value Double Decker Cheeseburger Pizza for $6.98, Marketside Philly Cheesesteak Pizza for $9.00, Marketside Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread for $5.00, Great Value Chili Cheese Bites for $5.47, Field Roast Corn Dogs for $5.98 and Real Good Pepperoni & Cheese Chicken Poppers for $4.96.

Customers also can use grocery delivery to purchase items outside the grocery aisle. Toys, baby, beauty, electronics and more also are available for pickup.