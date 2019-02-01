Food Marketing Institute Elects New Directors To Its Board

The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) introduced new directors to its board during its annual meeting at the FMI Midwinter Executive Conference in Miami this week. FMI Board Chairman Joe Sheridan, president and COO of Wakefern Food Corp, announced the following appointments:

Incoming directors

John Alston, Brookshire Bros. Inc.

John Derderian, Allegiance Retail Services LLC

Nick Graham, Heartland Markets

Chieh Huang, Boxed Wholesale

Marc Jones, HAC Inc.

Rob McDougall, Gelson’s Markets

Steven Spinner, United Natural Foods Inc.

Tim Steiner, Ocado Group plc

Returning directors

Robert Baesler, Baesler’s Inc.

Reynolds Cramer, Fareway Stores Inc.

Rudy Dory, Newport Avenue Market

Greg Gregerson, Gregerson’s Foods Inc.

Thomas Heinen, Heinen’s Grocery Stores

Robert Ingle, Ingles Markets Inc.

Henry Johnson, W. Lee Flowers & Co. Inc.

Omar Jorge Pena, Compare Foods Supermarkets

Tres Lund, Lund Food Holdings Inc.

Hendrik Meijer, Meijer Inc.

Jack Shakoor, Jack’s Super Foodtown

Dean Peterson, Harmon City Inc.

Colleen Wegman, Wegmans Food Markets Inc.

Johnathan Weis, Weis Markets Inc.

New chairman’s appointees

Wesley Eubanks, The Pictsweet Co.

Valerie Oswalt, CEO, Century Snacks

The purpose of the FMI Board is to promote and carry out the objectives of FMI; to represent the total and varied membership of FMI; to establish major policies for FMI; to demonstrate a model of an active, participative and sharing membership; to appoint the president; and to provide industry leadership.

