FrieslandCampina Debuts New Products At Winter Fancy Food Show

The Dutch Royal FrieslandCampina, a global dairy company with U.S. offices in Paramus, New Jersey, exhibited its broad range of cheeses, including new products, at the Winter Fancy Food Show in January.

FrieslandCampina showcased the expanded product range under FrieslandCampina’s cheese brands and partner brands from the U.K., Denmark, Australia, Ireland and other countries. The specialty cheese products include those from the recent major U.S. acquisitions of Jana Foods and Best Cheese. FrieslandCampina made the acquisitions to meet the growing U.S. demand for international specialty cheese.

The lineup includes:

Frico cheese: made in Holland by Frico cheesemakers for over 120 years with 100 percent fresh Dutch cow’s milk.

Dutch Masterpiece: made up of four high quality cheeses Rembrandt, Vincent, Vermeer and Frans Hals. Each has distinctive flavor, texture and taste.

Kroon: Dutch cheese. As one of the world’s oldest cheese brands, dating back to 1831, Kroon cheeses are crafted in Holland from the finest milk by the cheese makers.

Gayo Azul: has a rich heritage in the Caribbean dating back to the early 1900s offering traditional Dutch cheeses as well as fresh white cheeses.

Wyke Farms: sustainable farming and the U.K.’s first national cheddar brand to be 100 percent self-sufficient in green energy. Wyke Farms sources all of its electricity and gas from both solar and biogas, generated from the farm and dairy waste. Authentic English cheesemaking for over 150 years in the heart of the Somerset.

Organic Kingdom: made up of a group of small family farms based the hills of the U.K. that produce organic milk. Organic Kingdom cheddar is the first USDA certified organic British cheddar available in the U.S.

Jana Valley: specialty brand of cheese and butters from Europe.

Dairyvale cheddar: produced in Australia.

Murray Bridge: made with milk from pasture-grazing cows near the Murray River Valley in Australia.

Oscar Wilde cheddar: made from fresh milk of pasture grazing cows from the Irish countryside.

Arvaniti: has a history of local farming in Greece.

La Paulina: has been producing cheeses and dairy products for more than 90 years in Argentina.

Favrskov: Danish blue cheese.

Parrano: a distinct flavor of nutty and buttery aroma of an aged Italian Parmesan.

Melkbus: a series of farmstead raw milk cheeses of “Borenkaas” made outside the city of Gouda, The Netherlands.

DeWaag: over 350 years ago, DeWaag helped to introduce gouda cheese to the world.

FrieslandCampina produces Gouda and Dutch cheeses in the U.S. It has a history of dairy products across the globe for more than 80 years and in the U.S. for more than 50. It has locations in 34 countries with 23,675 employees at the end of the year 2017. The company has the central office in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. The company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A., which is a diary cooperative with 12,707 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.