Ocado Deploys New Digital Advertising Platform By Citrus

Ocado has gone live with a new digital advertising platform from Australian startup Citrus. The platform offers supplies sponsored positioning on its e-commerce platform. Sponsored products appear first in relevant search results.

The aim is to monetize shelf space for the online retailer. It has been testing campaigns with the platform using own label products and reports good returns, and it is now inviting suppliers to get onboard. Brands can bid for the prime positions.

“We aim to be the best place to launch new brands and are dedicated to helping our smaller suppliers grow. Citrus ticks all the boxes for us, it’s scalable, secure, easy to integrate and crucially delivers better optimised exposure for our smaller to medium sized brands,” says Alice Mannion, Ocado’s head of grocery merchandising and product.

“We are proud to have an industry leader such as Ocado as our first partner in the U.K., which is arguably the most sophisticated e-commerce market in the world,” says Brad Moran, CEO of Citrus. “We are committed to partner with Ocado and look forward to our technology contributing to their success and growth by helping to monetise its online presence and further improve the customer experience they provide.”