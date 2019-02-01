Pan-Asian Fast Casual Dining Leader Creates New Concept

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Hana Group North America, the leading provider of fast casual sushi in the U.S., is bringing its newest concept, Fire Leaf—fresh, made-to-order, pan-Asian cuisine—to Akron, Ohio. In February, the Fire Leaf Asian Kitchen inside Whole Foods Market 365 will become the prototype store for a menu that focuses on fan-favorite Chinese entrees as well as authentic Japanese ramen and more.

“As American palates become more global, we’re excited to present the flavors of China, Japan and Thailand all at one counter,” said Bill Rosenzweig, marketing and creative director for Hana Group North America, which operates Fire Leaf under its Genji division. “What we’re doing at Fire Leaf is a new retail concept for the company. Tastes are constantly evolving, so we’re always listening to our customers’ feedback and developing ways to keep our menu as fresh as our ingredients.”

The meat and poultry in Fire Leaf’s dishes adhere to strict quality standards, and all the entrees are made to order. Genji uses no artificial preservatives, coloring, flavor-enhancers or hydrogenated fats.

The new Fire Leaf menu consists of a fresh approach to Chinese dishes like General Tso’s chicken and orange chicken, as well as pad thai, lo mein and fried rice, each with a choice of chicken, beef or tofu. Fire Leaf also will serve four varieties of authentic Japanese ramen: original, spicy and yuzu are made with a tonkotsu broth just like that served in Japanese izakayas, while a vegetable ramen is also available. Rounding out the food selections are a variety of pan-Asian sides: spring and summer rolls, sesame balls and two types of gyoza. Fire Leaf will serve three varieties of bubble tea.