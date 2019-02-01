Raley’s Relaunches Private Label Lines With Greater Transparency

Raley’s is revamping its entire private label program, including the Raley’s, Raley’s Purely Made and Nob Hill Trading Co. brands. The relaunch includes a major expansion of the Purely Made brand, featuring additional standards and products for clean, affordable eating.

“The Raley’s brand is high-quality products at a value,” says the company. “Raley’s Purely Made products are less processed, organic where possible and free from items on the company’s banned ingredient list. The Nob Hill Trading Co. brand includes unique, gourmet products with global and local influences. All three private label brands are a better value than the national brand equivalent.”

Raley’s Purely Made products are free from 101-plus artificial preservatives and ingredients. Purely Made standards extend beyond packaged goods to fresh items like meat, seafood and produce. Purely Made produce is organic, while meats and center store items are organic when possible.

“The Purely Made brand standards were very carefully crafted,” said Yvette Waters, Raley’s nutrition strategist and brand influencer. “We thoroughly reviewed the most up-to-date product ingredient research, customer demands and legislation around certain ingredients before setting on our standards.”

According to Nielsen data, 59 percent of grocery shoppers experience difficulty in understanding nutrition facts. To combat this, the nutrition label on all relaunched products include the updated FDA nutrition facts panel, which standardizes serving size and is more transparent on added sugar. In addition, Raley’s Purely Made calls out key attributes on the packaging, including non-GMO, no-artificial ingredients and gluten free.

This isn’t the first move Raley’s has made to improve the nutritional value of its private label lines. The retailer previously discontinued production of private label soda with high-fructose corn syrup and artificial colors and flavors. Most recently, the company eliminated private label cereals with more than 25 percent added sugar.

“We will continue to eliminate SKUs that do not meet our requirements and standards,” said Paul Gianetto, SVP, sales and merchandising. “With our investment in our Raley’s brands, we are showing our customers that we can be trusted to be mindful of ingredients, proudly transparent and passionate about quality.”

The private label relaunch also includes a full design overhaul for all three brands.

“This packaging redesign conveys value and quality while leaning on the Raley’s name that customers have come to depend upon over the past 84 years,” the company says.