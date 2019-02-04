McCormick Appoints Advantage Solutions N.A. Sales Agency Of Record

McCormick & Co. Inc., based in Baltimore, Maryland, has appointed Advantage Solutions North American as its sales agency of record across the majority of its U.S. and Canadian business.

Advantage, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a provider of business solutions to consumer-goods manufacturers and retailers with a suite of technology-enabled services that includes headquarter sales representation, business intelligence, merchandising and marketing solutions.

Advantage will provide outsourced headquarter sales, analytics and retail merchandising services for McCormick at designated retailers across the grocery, natural/specialty, convenience and military channels throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“We are excited to partner with Advantage, whose ability to help clients win in all economic conditions has provided them with very solid growth and the ability to attract and retain the very best talent,” said Bill Simon, VP of U.S. consumer products sales. “It’s also enabled them to make key investments in specialized coverage, in-market resources and new omni-channel and technology solutions, which have further differentiated their services to deliver better client outcomes. This will be key to our long-term success, and we are delighted to have a growth-focused partner to work with us to build our business.”

“We are honored for this opportunity to work with McCormick, having long admired it’s team, vision and business playing in advantaged categories with leading brands,” said Tanya Domier, Advantage CEO. “It’s striking to see the parallels between our two companies from our similar histories of high-performance and accelerated growth to our commitments to developing passionate, creative, empowered people. McCormick’s commitment to innovation makes them an ideal Advantage client—one that will benefit greatly from our customized solutions, proactive approach to managing brands and expanded strategic capabilities. We look forward to taking their business to new heights.”

Advantage will formally begin representing McCormick on Feb. 13.

McCormick & Co. is a global company that manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry with $5.4 billion in annual sales.