Rubicon Bakers Launches New Vegan Neapolitan Cupcakes

Rubicon Bakers has added Vegan Neapolitan Cupcakes to its product line.

“Inspired by a nostalgic favorite, these delightful pink treats just happen to be vegan,” says Rubicon.

Now available at retailers nationwide, the cupcakes are on shelves in time for Valentine’s Day. Rubicon Bakers is committed to its mission to “Bake A Better World” by hiring people who need a second chance and only using all-natural, clean ingredients.

“With each product we launch, Rubicon Bakers strives to offer products that will bring people joy and delight in their everyday lives,” said Leslie Crary, Rubicon Bakers co-owner. “We value our customers and the vital ways they each support our mission by buying our naturally delicious products, made with integrity.”

The new 4-pack Vegan Neapolitan Cupcakes, SRP $5.99, is made with chocolate cake filled with whipped vanilla creme, topped with sweet strawberry icing and mini chocolate chips.

“These cupcakes are scratch-made from straightforward, clean, plant-based ingredients, including vegan sugar, chocolate chips, vanilla and non-GMO expeller-pressed canola oil,” says Rubicon.

The Vegan Neapolitan Cupcakes are available at Sprouts Farmers Market, select Whole Foods Market locations and independent retailers nationwide. Rubicon Bakers’ all-natural baked goods, free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, are available in more than 2,500 stores nationwide.