Casa M Spice Co Wins Two ZestFest Golden Chile Awards

February 5, 2019
2 Min Read
Casa M ZestFest awards

After less than one year in business, Dallas-Fort Worth-based Casa M Spice Co. won two first-place Golden Chile awards, including Best New Product of the Year, as well as four additional awards in the Fiery Food Challenge at 2019 ZestFest.

Now in its 20th year, the Fiery Food Challenge, produced by Spicy Food Productions and presided over by a blind panel of independent judges, honors the top spicy and zesty foods of the year in the categories of Consumer Ready (open and serve), Cook-Off (used in mixed or cooked application), Marketing and Best New Product.

The competition was held in conjunction with 2019 ZestFest at the Irving Convention Center from Jan. 25-27.

Casa M took home the following awards:

  • First place—Best New Product of the Year—Cook-Off Food (recognizing products on the market less than one year): Uncontrolled Good Shepherd lamb seasoning
  • First place—Dry Seasoning/Rub—Fruit/Vegetable: Uncontrolled Chain Reaction season all
  • Second place—Cook-Off Food: Seasoned Salt: Chain Reaction season all
  • Second place—Cook-Off Food: Dry Seasoning/Rub—Pork: Uncontrolled Whole Hog pork seasoning
  • Third place—Cook-Off Food: Dry Seasoning/Rub—Beef: Uncontrolled Cattle Drive beef seasoning
  • Third place—Marketing: Casa M Spice logo

“We have always known that our seasoning blends are something to be proud of,” said Mike Hernandez, Ph.D., co-founder and “chief spice officer” of Casa M. “Winning these awards means that our peers in the industry have also recognized and endorse our products as among the best on the market.”

Casa M creates low-sodium, all-natural spices and dry rubs for grilling and cooking. It products do not contain fillers such as salt, charcoal or MSG. Each flavor profile is available at a regular spice level or, for those wanting more kick, in an “Uncontrolled” version.

