My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream Debuts Triple-Layer Flavors

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, a frozen novelty brand, began rolling out a new “triple layer innovation” to grocery retailers nationwide in January.

The new items contain Los Angeles-based My/Mo’s traditional mochi dough exterior wrapped around ice cream but with a new center layer, a feature never before included in My/Mo’s line of frozen snacks.

The four flavors featured in the new lineup are:

Chocolate Sundae: Vanilla bean ice cream covered in chocolate-flavored mochi dough “topped” with a cherry center

Vanilla Blueberry: Vanilla bean ice cream wrapped with sweet mochi dough with a blueberry center

Dulce de Leche: Sweet mochi dough wrapped around coffee ice cream with a gooey center of caramel

S’mores: Chocolate mochi dough wrapped around graham cracker ice cream with a marshmallow center

Since launching in Spring 2017, My/Mo has built a snacking platform centered around the combination of mochi dough and ice cream and, in less than two years’ time, has launched three product ranges—Mochi Ice Cream, Non-Dairy and Vegan Cashew Cream Frozen Desserts, and Ice Cream with Mochi Bits.

Mochi ice cream is now the fastest growing segment of the frozen novelty market, according to IRI, a retail sales measurement company. My/Mo claims an 80 percent market share and retail availability in more than 13,000 locations across North America.

“The frozen novelty category had been ripe for innovation and My/Mo brought excitement back to the category with the creation of a handheld, portion-controlled snack platform that consumers didn’t even know they needed,” said Russell Barnett, CMO. “With this launch, we wanted to take it a step further to really ‘wow’ snack fanatics with new flavor combinations and textures.”

In planning for the new suite of products, My/Mo turned to consumers to weigh in on what flavors they would prefer to snack on next. The brand gave mochi ice cream lovers a chance to vote on a variety of flavor possibilities, which resulted in the new lineup of triple layer flavor combinations.

“My/Mo continues to grow at an extraordinary pace and the consumer adaption is truly unparalleled,” said CEO Craig Berger. “For us, innovation is all about surprising and delighting the consumer. With this launch, we were thrilled to include My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream fans in the process of creating our next snacking sensation!”