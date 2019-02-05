Natural Bliss Expands Plant-Based Options With Non-Dairy Creamers

Coffee Mate’s Natural Bliss line of all-natural dairy and plant-based creamers is unveiling two new dairy alternatives.

The new Natural Bliss Half and Half blend of almond milk and coconut cream, and Oat Milk creamer contain easy-to-pronounce ingredients like almond milk, coconut cream and natural vanilla flavor with extracts from Madagascar vanilla.

“We know the right ingredients matter, and our Natural Bliss creamers simply use what’s needed to give people ways to experience delicious moments every day,” said Jason Merideth, director of marketing for Natural Bliss. “With rising interest in plant-based products, our two new non-dairy options are suitable for dietary restrictions and preferences, and they allow consumers to feel great about the choice they make each morning.”

Plant-Based Half and Half is made with half almond milk and half coconut cream. The unsweetened flavor has zero grams of sugar, while the Vanilla flavor has 2 grams of sugar per serving. Oat Milk creamer is made with real oat milk, cane sugar and natural vanilla flavor.

Also coming to shelves this year is Natural Bliss Toasted Coconut creamer made with real milk and cream and extracts of real coconut.

Half and Half, Oat Milk and Toasted Coconut creamers are available in grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide in 16-oz. bottles for an MSRP of $3.49, $3.29 and $2.79, respectively.