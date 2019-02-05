Unilever now has products designed for on-the-go lifestyles with the introduction of new Deodorant Wipes.

With 24-hour odor protection, the new Deodorant Wipes are available from Dove, Dove Men+Care, Degree Women, Degree Men and Axe. Unilever’s Deodorant Wipes are pre-moistened, alcohol-free and packaged with built-in lids to ensure freshness.

“Our research shows that nearly 50 percent of people are applying their deodorant multiple times every single day,” said Dawn Hedgepeth, GM and VP of Unilever deodorants, men’s grooming and hand and body lotion. “Our new Deodorant Wipes provide an easy-to-use format for wiping away sweat and freshening up. There are countless moments where these wipes can provide a fresh re-set—activities like working out, before a big meeting, during travel, on the way to meet up with friends or just running around the house.”

The wipes also are ideal for waterless activities like camping and hiking, says Unilever. The wipes can be used alone or as a complement to one’s antiperspirant or deodorant.

Unilever’s Deodorant Wipes are available in a 25-count pack for an SRP of $4.98-$5.99 and are on shelves at food, drug and mass retailers nationwide.

The wipes are offered in the following varieties:

Dove Go Fresh Cucumber & Green Tea Deodorant Wipes

Dove Men+Care Active + Fresh Deodorant Wipes

Degree Women Stay Fresh White Flower & Lychee Deodorant Wipes

Degree Women Stay Fresh Citrus & Bergamot Deodorant Wipes

Degree Men Cool Rush Deodorant Wipes

Degree Men Overtime Deodorant Wipes

Axe Apollo Deodorant Wipes

In addition to Unilever’s new Deodorant Wipes, the company now is offering mini, 1-oz. Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorants by Dove, Dove Men+Care, Degree Women and Degree Men for on-the-go sweat protection.

The following new mini dry sprays retail for $1.99 and are available at food, drug and mass retailers nationwide: