Bashas’ Celebrates Grand Reopening Of Whiteriver Store  

Bashas’ celebrated the new year as it unveiled a fully-remodeled and remerchandised supermarket at Highway 73 and Main Street in Whiteriver, Arizona on Jan. 23.

Representatives of the Fort Apache Indian Reservation and several members of the Basha family were on hand for a grand reopening ceremony and ribbon cutting. Tribal Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood, along with District Council Tribe representatives, were honored as special guests at the event.

In addition, Alchesay High School’s Apache Crown-dancing group provided a cultural performance and sang traditional Apache songs. The celebration continued throughout the day with raffles for items like a bicycle and an ice chest, along with food sampling and product demonstrations throughout the store.

The remodeled store features the masterwork of award-winning Apache artists Michael Lacapa (1955-2005) and Douglas Miles (1963); both artists spent a significant amount of time in the Whiteriver community, sharing the joy of their artistry in and out of the classroom.

The store has several updated and expanded features, including: