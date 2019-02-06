First Power Of Bakery Report To Debut At ABA 2019

The first annual Power of Bakery 2019 report, developed in partnership with the Food Marketing Institute and supported by Corbion, aims to bring an understanding of consumer perceptions, attitudes and behaviors regarding the bakery category in a grocery retail setting to help the industry optimize production, marketing, merchandising and branding decisions.

Bakers will be able to utilize the findings to partner with their retail customers to drive growth.

The report will debut at the American Bakers Association’s (ABA) 2019 Convention in Naples, Florida, in April.

“The food landscape is going through considerable disruption,” says ABA. “Consumers are spreading their dollars across traditional stores and alternative channels, such as online grocers, dollar stores and farmers’ markets. Purchases increasingly are influenced by megatrends including health and wellbeing, convenience and transparency.”

Information for the report was gathered via thousands of surveys and supplemented with Nielsen and IRI retail measurement.

“This data-centric presentation promises actionable insight as it takes a deep dive into consumer attitudes and behaviors toward targeted bakery categories,” says ABA. “It’s a lot to digest, and our compelling speakers will help ABA members figure out what it all means and what they can consider next.”

Key takeaways from the report include: