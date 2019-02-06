Kroger And Home Chef Expand Meal Kit Rollout To 500 More Stores

The Kroger Co. and Home Chef are introducing retail meal kits to new cities, bringing the weekly rotating meal solution to 500 additional stores across the country. Additionally, homechef.com has launched a customizable meal kit feature for online orders, allowing customers to have more flexibility in deciding what’s for dinner by providing the choice to change and upgrade recipe ingredients.

The feature—the first among leading meal kit brands—offers unprecedented variety for customers, say the companies.

“Kroger continues to redefine the customer experience and provide new ways to shop for, prep and cook meals through exciting brick-and-mortar and digital experiences,” said Robert Clark, Kroger’s SVP of merchandising. “Last October, Kroger introduced Home Chef retail meal kits, and we’re now expanding to add the easy-to-prepare recipes to hundreds of new locations, providing convenient access to the meal solution at more than 700 stores. We look forward to the continued growth of Home Chef in 2019 through expansion and new products.”

“Home Chef is proud to continue our evolution toward becoming more than a meal kit delivery brand,” said Pat Vihtelic, Home Chef’s founder and CEO. “With continued innovation and personalization, we are providing customers with more ways to enjoy fresh, delicious meals that align with their individual tastes.”

Home Chef’s meal solutions include fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and simple recipes. Each week’s rotating retail menu showcases a variety of meals, including Home Chef Express meal kits that can be prepared in 15 minutes or less. Each meal kit is designed to serve two and starts at $8.50 per serving.

Customize It

Home Chef’s newly-launched Customize It feature empowers customers to personalize some of their favorite recipes. Customers now can swap, double or upgrade ingredients on many of their favorite recipes.

The Customize It feature expands on Home Chef’s commitment to provide customers increased variety through options like Home Chef’s no-cook 5-Minute Meals and add-ons like fresh smoothies.

“Our customers asked for more ways to customize their Home Chef meals, and we listened,” Vihtelic said. “We are excited to be the first leading meal kit company to introduce these new Customize It choices for everyone seeking the same great Home Chef meals with even more variety and choices.”