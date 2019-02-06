Magnum Ice Cream Launches Non-Dairy, Vegan-Certified Frozen Bars

Magnum Ice Cream in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, has launched new Magnum Non-Dairy frozen dessert bars in the U.S. Made with non-dairy Belgian chocolate and a vanilla base, this is the brand’s first-ever plant-based bar.

Certified vegan by Vegan Action, master chocolatiers source cocoa beans from Rainforest-Alliance-Certified farms and pair it with a vanilla base made with a blend of coconut oil and pea protein, a plant-based alternative to dairy.

“This week we’re thrilled to bring our next-level chocolate to the vegan and dairy-free market. This is our first launch in plant-based indulgence, and we can’t wait to share with Magnum ice cream fans,” said Leslie Miller, marketing director of ice cream at Unilever.

Wrapped in a green package with a gold leaf design, the bars are available in two flavors:

Non-Dairy Classic: vanilla flavor dipped in non-dairy Belgian chocolate.

Non-Dairy Almond: vanilla flavor dipped in non-dairy Belgian chocolate and almonds.

The bars are now available in the non-dairy frozen and ice cream section of grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide for an SRP of $4.99-$5.49.

Launched in 1989, Magnum Ice Cream was the first hand-held ice cream bar targeted as a premium adult offering. Today, Magnum Ice Cream sells more than one billion units annually worldwide.

Unilever is a supplier of beauty and personal care, home care and foods and refreshment products with sales in more than 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. Unilever employs approximately 9,000 people across North America generating more than $10 billion in sales in 2017.

Vegan Action is a nonprofit organization working to eliminate animal suffering, reduce environmental impacts and improve human health through a vegan diet.