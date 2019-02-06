Frozen New Products Northeast Suppliers

Magnum Ice Cream Launches Non-Dairy, Vegan-Certified Frozen Bars

February 6, 2019
2 Min Read
Vegan Magnum bars

Magnum Ice Cream in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, has launched new Magnum Non-Dairy frozen dessert bars in the U.S. Made with non-dairy Belgian chocolate and a vanilla base, this is the brand’s first-ever plant-based bar.

Certified vegan by Vegan Action, master chocolatiers source cocoa beans from Rainforest-Alliance-Certified farms and pair it with a vanilla base made with a blend of coconut oil and pea protein, a plant-based alternative to dairy.

“This week we’re thrilled to bring our next-level chocolate to the vegan and dairy-free market. This is our first launch in plant-based indulgence, and we can’t wait to share with Magnum ice cream fans,” said Leslie Miller, marketing director of ice cream at Unilever

Wrapped in a green package with a gold leaf design, the bars are available in two flavors:

  • Non-Dairy Classic: vanilla flavor dipped in non-dairy Belgian chocolate. 
  • Non-Dairy Almond: vanilla flavor dipped in non-dairy Belgian chocolate and almonds.

The bars are now available in the non-dairy frozen and ice cream section of grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide for an SRP of $4.99-$5.49. 

Launched in 1989, Magnum Ice Cream was the first hand-held ice cream bar targeted as a premium adult offering. Today, Magnum Ice Cream sells more than one billion units annually worldwide. 

Unilever is a supplier of beauty and personal care, home care and foods and refreshment products with sales in more than 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. Unilever employs approximately 9,000 people across North America generating more than $10 billion in sales in 2017.

Vegan Action is a nonprofit organization working to eliminate animal suffering, reduce environmental impacts and improve human health through a vegan diet.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kristen Brissette

Kristen lives on Cape Cod and enjoys working in the food industry. She loves attending food shows and meeting others in the field.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Featured Photos

Featured Video