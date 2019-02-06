MDI Named 2019 North Carolina Exporter Of The Year

Hickory-based Merchants Distributors LLC, or MDI, has been named the 2019 North Carolina Exporter of the Year by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The award recognizes persons or companies that have made a positive impact on North Carolina agricultural exports. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler presented the award to John Gray, director of commercial accounts for the distribution company, during the Ag Development Forum Jan. 31 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

“MDI began distributing to supermarkets in 1931 and now distributes to retail grocery stores and distributors in 35 countries throughout the world,” Troxler said. “Alex and Lee George built their business around the principles of hard work and service to customers. MDI continues to pride itself on its customer focus and valuing its employees, customers and suppliers.

“MDI has worked with NCDA&CS to promote North Carolina manufacturing companies and to expose their products to an international customer base,” Troxler said. “The company has grown astronomically over the years and supports North Carolina’s No. 1 industry, agriculture.”

MDI has more than a million square feet of distribution space offering distribution and business services to full-service grocery stores. With its international presence, MDI utilizes seven different East Coast ports from Miami to Elizabeth, New Jersey.