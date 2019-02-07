C&S Wholesale Grocers Service Marathon Collects 2K Pounds Of Food

C&S Wholesale Grocers, in partnership with generationOn, the youth service division of Points of Light, has revealed the results of its inaugural 5-Hour Service Marathon to End Hunger initiative, which was held in mid-December.

Modeled after similar marathon initiatives, including the collection of nonperishable canned goods, food baskets and holiday meals donations to families in need, The Service Marathon inspired and equipped young people to learn about the issue of food insecurity in America and gave them an opportunity to make an impact, says C&S.

The 5-Hour Service Marathon expanded upon the success of the Make Your Mark on Hunger/What Will You Bring to the Table campaigns which C&S has supported since 2013. The initiative offered resources to enable kids, teachers and parents to gain a greater understanding about the issue of hunger and how to help those in need in their local community.

Highlights from the service marathon included:

A focus on five cities: Miami and Jacksonville, Florida; and Fresno, Sacramento and Stockton, California.

285 youth volunteers

115 adult volunteers

11,544 volunteer/service hours

2,346 pounds of food collected and donated

6,089 meals prepared

2,370 community members educated about the issue of hunger

One project within this initiative took place in Miami, Florida, where students from Miami Springs High School partnered with the organization Neighbors 4 Neighbors to collect food donations for families in need. A total of 75 youth and 20 adults dedicated 1,900 hours of service, organizing and planning the marathon. The students’ dedication and commitment to eliminate hunger helped provide hot meals and nonperishable items, as well as Christmas gifts, to 100 people. Volunteers learned about the importance of community support and how hunger affects families from different backgrounds.

“The impact made in these communities is a testament to the power of youth, who when engaged, can truly make a difference in the world,” said Jacqueline Innocent, VP of Points of Light. “We are proud of this continued partnership with C&S Wholesale Grocers which helps us to continue helping kids and teens make their mark on the world.”