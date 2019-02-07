Halo Top Unveils ‘Halo Top Pops’ Mini Ice Cream Bars

Halo Top Creamery is introducing Halo Top Pops—snackable mini ice cream pops that come in four flavors packed six to a box. The portion-controlled Halo Top Pops contain 50-60 calories per pop and are low in sugar and a good source of protein.

The pops are launching in four flagship flavors, including a brand-new Halo Top flavor, Strawberry Cheesecake.

The four flavors are:

Strawberry Cheesecake: Strawberry cheesecake-flavored ice cream with a graham cracker swirl

Mint Chip: Mint ice cream with chocolate chips

Peanut Butter Swirl: Halo Top’s most popular flavor, complete with a peanut butter swirl

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: Cookie dough chunks and chocolate chips packed into a vanilla pop

“We love ice cream in all forms, and these pops seemed like the next logical place to take our brand,” said Doug Bouton, president and COO of Halo Top. “We tried to choose an ideal size for portion-control, but also made sure to pack six to a box so there are plenty to go around.”

To celebrate the launch, Halo Top will take over Vanderbilt Hall at New York City’s Grand Central Terminal. On Valentine’s Day, the brand will give away 30,000 pops for free. Guests can enter one of four lanes (single, taken, it’s complicated or just hungry) that best reflect their relationship status to receive a free Halo Top Pop. Each one of these lanes correspond to one of the four flavors of pops:

Single x Strawberry Cheesecake

Taken x Peanut Butter Swirl

It’s Complicated x Mint Chip

Just Hungry x Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

In addition, fans nationwide have the opportunity to engage in this experience online and be the first to sample Halo Top Pops for free. On Feb. 14, Halo Top is offering 1,000 fans one free box of Halo Top Pops with the code HALOTOPPOPS at checkout.