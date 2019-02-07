Hy-Vee Expands Discount Medications List At All Its Pharmacies

In an effort to lower healthcare costs for its customers, Hy-Vee has expanded its discount medications list. The new medication list went into effect Feb. 1, and is available to all patients with no enrollment fees.

The new list includes an increased number of cholesterol, diabetes, gastrointestinal, mental health, women’s health and men’s health medications offered at a discounted price. It also includes commonly prescribed antibiotics.

Generic prescriptions will be available for as low as $4 for a 30-day supply or $10 for a 90-day supply.

Additionally, a new 90-day supply discount is available for common medications in the cholesterol, diabetes and heart health/blood pressure categories.

“Hy-Vee remains dedicated to providing medications at a low cost to help our patients achieve better health outcomes,” the company says.

“Health care is the fastest-growing expense for many of the patients and families we serve,” said Kristin Williams, chief health officer and SVP for Hy-Vee. “We care deeply about each customer, from the fresh foods we offer to the medications we dispense. By enhancing our discount medications list, we hope this lightens the load of our customers’ health care costs.”

Customers can manage their prescriptions, including transfers, through the free Hy-Vee mobile app for both iOS and Android devices.