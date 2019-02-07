Krasdale Chief Merchandising Officer Takes On Expanded Role

Dennis Hickey, chief merchandising officer of Krasdale Foods, now is running day-to-day operations in Florida, managing merchandising for both the area’s Bravo stores and Krasdale’s Beta II marketing office, located in Miami, Florida.

Hickey, who joined the company seven years ago, adds the Florida operation to his ongoing responsibilities, which include managing procurement and merchandising for all of Krasdale’s customers in the New York area and throughout the northeast.

“Dennis has been instrumental in supporting Krasdale’s growth and success in recent years,” said Steve Silver, Krasdale president and COO. “With this new mandate, we’re confident that Dennis will enhance the Bravo Florida operation while also helping to create greater cohesiveness among Krasdale’s various divisions and regions.”

Over the past 15 years, Krasdale’s Florida operation has achieved steady and organic growth, the company says. Krasdale first entered the marketplace after several of its existing Northeastern customers relocated and decided to open stores in Florida. Today, Krasdale has a fully staffed office with both merchandising and retail experts who, in combination with employees headquartered in New York, manage operations for more than 50 stores throughout the state. The company expects to open several more locations this year.

“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to build on the tremendous success we’ve had in this growing market,” Hickey said. “Florida is really a unique business environment, and I look forward to deploying new resources, working with store owners to customize their merchandising and marketing programs to best fit their needs.”