Online Grocer Farmstead Lowers Prices With Refill & Save Program

Farmstead, a San Francisco-based online grocer offering fresh groceries, delivered for free, is rolling out a new offering that it says brings prices for certain popular staples down even lower than local supermarkets.

Farmstead’s new Refill & Save program provides customers with recurring orders of certain staples, including milk, eggs, fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and bread at significant discounts. According to the company, the discounts bring the prices of those items down to below-average cost for the Bay Area. Farmstead automatically queues up customers’ recurring weekly orders, and customers can then add or delete any items for the week, or even cancel a weekly order entirely, up to an hour before their delivery window.

“Most households buy many of the same things every time they grocery shop,” said Pradeep Elankumaran, founder and CEO of Farmstead. “In Farmstead’s case that helps us predict demand, reducing our costs and improving efficiency. In light of that, we were able to reduce our prices on certain staples while still making the business profitable. It’s another way Farmstead is delivering on its mission to make fresh, locally sourced food available to all.”

Typically, grocers—and nearly all grocery delivery services—charge a premium for fresh, locally sourced food, making it out of reach for the average family, says Farmstead. The company is using AI- powered predictive models to improve efficiency and reduce costs so it can pass the savings along to its customers while helping local growers increase sales. Its self-learning predictive models enable Farmstead to predict demand so it doesn’t overstock, reducing food waste, while also optimizing delivery routes to save time and conserve fuel.

Farmstead’s Refill & Save offering is available now to all customers.