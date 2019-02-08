Gillette And Tom Brady Join For Victory Shave To Benefit Charities

Gillette, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, partnered with Team Captain Tom Brady to mark the New England Patriots’ sixth Super Bowl championship with a celebratory “shave-down” for charity.

Gillette brought Tom Brady to the company’s World Shaving Headquarters in the heart of South Boston to shed his playoff scruff for the benefit of three non-profits with a long history of support from both Brady and the company.

Together, Brady and the company donated more than $100,000 to three organizations: Boys & Girls Clubs of South Boston; Best Buddies; and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. This was in recognition of the work undertaken daily to make a positive difference in the lives of Boston residents and beyond.

While at Gillette, Brady also signed three Gillette On-Demand boxes, each containing a New England Patriots-branded razor handle and blades. These boxes will be auctioned off in the coming days, with all proceeds benefitting the event’s three charities. For fans of the team, these same team logo handles are sold exclusively through Gillette On Demand for $25. Special Edition Super Bowl LIII handles are also available for a limited time.

“Gillette’s long-standing tradition of celebrating hometown victories with a playoff beard shave-down continues today as we celebrate the incredible New England Patriots,” said Pankaj Bhalla, Gillette and Venus director, North America. “We have always and will always stand behind men at their best, and there’s no better representation of that today than Tom Brady. We’re thrilled to be a part of his fresh start as he takes time to relax in the offseason and prepare for next season.”

