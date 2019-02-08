Prairie Fresh Teams Up With ‘Winningest Woman In BBQ’

Prairie Fresh is teaming up with Melissa Cookston, the “Winningest Woman in BBQ,” for a partnership highlighting Cookston and Prairie Fresh’s commitment to “quality and championship flavor.”

Cookston will serve as brand ambassador for Prairie Fresh while using its pork products in competitions as well as serving Prairie Fresh pork products in her multi-location BBQ restaurant, Memphis BBQ Co.

“Prairie Fresh and I share a lot of the same values, so this partnership works well on many different levels. I’m thankful for the opportunity to work with a brand of such high caliber,” said Cookston. “I’m excited to be partnering with a company that is serious about quality and responsible farming. I look forward to competing with Prairie Fresh pork products as well as serving Prairie Fresh pork products at Memphis BBQ Company restaurant locations.”

Cookston has won countless BBQ competitions over the years, including taking top honors twice and winning the whole hog category five times at the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. The Barbecue Hall of Fame inductee owns and operates Memphis BBQ Co., a successful BBQ restaurant with locations in Horn Lake, Mississippi; and Dunwoody, Georgia; as well as Steak by Melissa, a steak house in Southaven, Mississippi.

Having written two cookbooks, “Smokin in the Boys Room” and “Smokin’ Hot in the South,” Cookston is a celebrated BBQ personality and has appeared on multiple national television programs and networks. Cookston is a well-known personality, food experience traveler and influencer on her social media channels where her network of fans enjoy her posts sharing food preparations, cooking tips and food travels.

“This partnership with Melissa was such an easy fit for Prairie Fresh as the brand strives for excellence every day in the same way Melissa strives for excellence whether she is competing, serving her loyal restaurant clientele or sharing her food experiences on social media,” said Kevin Smith, VP of sales and marketing for the Prairie Fresh brand. “Melissa has a wealth of knowledge about preparing pork and we’re looking forward to her sharing some great tips and recipes using Prairie Fresh pork that the backyard griller to the busy mom can use.”

Sold and marketed by Seaboard Foods, Prairie Fresh is the official pork supplier to Operation BBQ Relief.