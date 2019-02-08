Product Of The Year USA Announces 2019 Award Winners

Product of the Year USA, a consumer-voted award for product innovation, has revealed the winners of the 2019 Product of the Year Awards.
Determined by a national study of 40,000 consumers conducted by consumer research firm Kantar, the 36 winning products have been awarded as the most innovative products of the year in their respective categories.
For more than 30 years globally and 11 years in the U.S., Product of the Year has guided consumers to the best products on the market by recognizing companies and brands for quality and product innovation.
“Backed by the votes of over 40,000 everyday consumers, the distinctive Product of the Year logo helps shoppers identify the best new products in the supermarket, and saves them valuable time and money during the shopping experience,” said Mike Nolan, CEO of Product of the Year. “In an increasingly competitive and saturated marketplace, the Product of the Year seal of approval gives our winning products a powerful tool proven to increase product trial, consumer awareness, distribution and sales.”
Product of the Year accepts entries each year from consumer packaged goods that demonstrate innovation and were launched within the previous year. The entries span a wide breadth of product categories, such as food, beverages, personal care, household care and more, with one product being chosen as a winner in its category through a nationally representative online study of 40,000 consumers conducted by Kantar.
The 36 winners of the 2019 Product of the Year Award are:
- Air Care | Air Wick Essential Mist — Reckitt Benckiser
- Alcoholic Beverage | Strongbow Hard Ciders, 100 Cal Slim Cans — Heineken USA
- Automatic Dish Care | Finish Max-In-1 Powerball — Reckitt Benckiser
- Better-For-You Snack | Gold Emblem Abound White Cheddar Flavored Bite-Sized Quinoa & Rice Cakes — CVS Health
- Bread | Aldi Specially Selected Sliced Sourdough Round — Aldi
- Breakfast | Del Monte Fruit & Oats — Del Monte Foods
- Caffeinated Product | Java House Cold Brew – Dual Use Liquid Pods — Heartland Food Products Group
- Candy Bar | Butterfinger — The Ferrara Candy Co., An Affiliate Of Ferrero Group
- Car Care | Rain-X Waterless Car Wash & Rain Repellent — ITW Global Brands
- Cat Care | Fresh Step Clean Paws — The Clorox Co.
- Convenience Meal | Bush’s Savory Beans — Bush Brothers & Co.
- Cookie | Oreo Thins Bites — Mondelēz International
- Dish Booster | Finish Jet-Dry — Reckitt Benckiser
- Dog Care | Comfort Zone Calming Vest For Dogs — Central Garden & Pet
- Feminine Care | Playtex Simply Gentle Glide — Edgewell Personal Care
- Fresh Entrée | Cooked Perfect Fresh Meatballs — Home Market Foods
- Frozen Entrée | Lean Cuisine Origins — Nestlé USA
- Gum | Tic Tac Gum — Ferrero
- Health Systems | Contour Next One Smart Meter And App System — Ascensia Diabetes Care
- Healthy Beverage | Zyn — Holistic Wellness Beverage
- Household Cleaning | Scrubbing Bubbles Bubbly Bleach Gel Toilet Bowl Cleaner — SS Johnson
- Household Essentials | Reynolds Kitchens Quick Cut Plastic Wrap — Reynolds Consumer Products
- Ice Cream | Nightfood Ice Cream — Nightfood
- Immediate Relief | Halls Kids — Mondelēz International
- Kids Novelty Snack | Kinder Joy — Ferrero U.S.A.
- Laundry Booster | Purex Crystals New & Improved Formula — Henkel
- Laundry Pacs | Tide Pods Ultra Oxi — Procter & Gamble
- Liquid Dish Soap | Dawn Platinum — Procter & Gamble
- Liquid Laundry | Tide Fresh Coral Blast — Procter & Gamble
- Oral Care | Crest Gum Detoxify — Procter & Gamble
- Paper Towels | Brawny Tear-A-Square — Georgia Pacific
- Side Dish | Idahoan Family Size Flavored Mashed Potatoes — Idahoan Foods
- Skin Protection | Honu Sunscreen — Starco Brands
- Sugar Confections | Black Forest Gummy Bears — Ferrara Candy Co.
- Vegetarian Entrée | Aldi Earth Grown Chickenless Patties Or Tenders — Aldi
- Wine | Aldi Intermingle Red Blend — Aldi
