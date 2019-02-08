Product Of The Year USA Announces 2019 Award Winners

Product of the Year USA, a consumer-voted award for product innovation, has revealed the winners of the 2019 Product of the Year Awards.

Determined by a national study of 40,000 consumers conducted by consumer research firm Kantar, the 36 winning products have been awarded as the most innovative products of the year in their respective categories.

For more than 30 years globally and 11 years in the U.S., Product of the Year has guided consumers to the best products on the market by recognizing companies and brands for quality and product innovation.

“Backed by the votes of over 40,000 everyday consumers, the distinctive Product of the Year logo helps shoppers identify the best new products in the supermarket, and saves them valuable time and money during the shopping experience,” said Mike Nolan, CEO of Product of the Year. “In an increasingly competitive and saturated marketplace, the Product of the Year seal of approval gives our winning products a powerful tool proven to increase product trial, consumer awareness, distribution and sales.”

Product of the Year accepts entries each year from consumer packaged goods that demonstrate innovation and were launched within the previous year. The entries span a wide breadth of product categories, such as food, beverages, personal care, household care and more, with one product being chosen as a winner in its category through a nationally representative online study of 40,000 consumers conducted by Kantar.

The 36 winners of the 2019 Product of the Year Award are: