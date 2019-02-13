Darigold Introduces High-Protein Milk With Less Sugar

Darigold is expanding its portfolio of milk products to include Fit, an ultrafiltered, lactose free, high-protein milk. Fit delivers Darigold’s same taste with 75 percent more protein and 40 percent less sugar than regular 2 percent milk. The farmer-owned co-op’s ultrafiltration process naturally concentrates protein and removes sugars.

As research indicates, nearly half of Americans strongly want to reduce sugar consumption and more than half of U.S. households consider protein to be an important attribute influencing purchasing decisions.

“The desire for high-protein, low-sugar food continues to increase, and we are thrilled to launch another product that provides healthy options for families,” said Duane Naluai, SVP of Darigold’s consumer products business.

Darigold Fit is available at many Albertsons, Fred Meyer, QFC, Safeway and Walmart stores.

The new product is currently being sold in 59-oz. cartons with a suggested retail price of $3.99, and in 14-oz. bottles for on-the-go at $1.99 each. Darigold is also offering Fit Chocolate, with more protein, less sugar and fewer ingredients than its competitors.

In addition to Fit, Darigold also produces milk, butter, cheese, sour cream, cottage cheese, whipping cream, half and half creamer, lactose-free milk and Re:Fuel, a protein recovery shake. Darigold’s entire line of dairy products is rBST free.

Headquartered in Seattle, Darigold Inc. is the marketing and processing subsidiary of Northwest Dairy Association, which is owned by about 450 dairy farm families in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Darigold produces a full line of dairy-based products for retail, foodservice, commodity and specialty markets, and is one of the largest U.S. dairy processors. Darigold Inc. operates 11 plants throughout the Northwest.