Digital Goodie Appoints Moris Chemtov As Global CEO 

Digital Goodie, a global e-commerce company with U.S. offices in Sterling, Virginia, has appointed Moris Chemtov as its new global CEO.

Chemtov will work out of the Helsinki, Finland office and will partner with Deputy Managing Director Jani Jääskeläinen to navigate the next phase of the company’s growth and expansion. Jääskeläinen will retain his role and will report to Chemtov. The appointment is part of the company’s expansion plan.

“As evidenced by the recent additional capital, Black Dragon is very supportive of the continued growth and development of Digital Goodie. The addition of Moris marks another step in the maturity of the business by adding a proven digital executive to work with the team and community to build a sustainable market leading company. We are excited about his addition,” said Louis Hernandez Jr., board member of Digital Goodie and CEO of investment company Black Dragon Capital.

Jääskeläinen said, “Moris’ leadership style, large network, retail insights and hands on experience will be important to our journey. I’m looking forward to partnering with Moris to help navigate the next phase of Digital Goodie.”

Chemtov has more than 30 years of business experience in the retail industry and a proven track record dealing with a varied client base.

“I’m honored to lead such a creative and innovative company,” Chemtov said. “I’m humbled by the faith and trust the clients have put into an outstanding team and fantastic product suite. Our focus will be on high quality products, outstanding delivery and service and sustained growth. I’m excited to join the team.”

Most recently, Chemtov was the president of JESTA IS., a leading software vendor for the retail industry. Prior to that, he served in a leadership capacity at Deloitte Consulting as a director. Prior to joining Deloitte, Chemtov was the founder and president of TIE Consulting Inc., a firm specializing in retail management consulting. In addition, he has held a series of senior management positions with several esteemed firms, such as Retek Inc. (now Oracle) and Richter Systems (now Jesta IS).

“We are very excited to attract a proven global leader such as Moris Chemtov, to build on the important work that has been done at Goodie to help create a market leading company for the long term,” said Irwin Kramer, chairman of the board of Digital Goodie.