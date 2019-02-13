Giant Donates $100K To Pennsylvania Wellness Center

Giant Food Stores of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, has donated $100k to The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, in support of its children’s programming. The 96,000-s.f. center, located in East Buffalo Township, is a nonprofit, community-based resource that fosters a multidisciplinary approach to health and fitness and enhancing community health and wellness through programs, activities, events and partnerships.

“Giant has a long history of both helping kids and building healthier communities, so we are excited to partner with The Miller Center in supporting the youngest residents of the Lewisburg community,” said Kathy Sweigert, Giant district director. “The Miller Center has promoted health and fitness for local families, and we look forward to partnering with the center to grow its youth programming in 2019 and beyond.”

Located at 120 Hardwood Drive, the center fully opened in October 2017 and is adjacent to the Giant store in Lewisburg, which the company has operated since August 2015.

Amy Solomon, manager of the Lewisburg Giant noted, “We’re incredibly fortunate to have The Miller Center in our backyard, which many of our customers and associates have enjoyed firsthand. We’re proud to have worked closely with The Miller Center to improve the health and well-being of the Lewisburg community, and we’re excited to do more together as we take our partnership to the next level.”

The center will use the donation, paid out over three years, to support its children’s programming including after-school care, introductory sports classes and equipment for youth activities. Funding will also be used to provide financial assistance in the form of scholarships to local families, ensuring that even more children in the area are able to enjoy and benefit from the resources of center.

“Giant was an early believer in our vision to build a non-profit center that brings people together to build healthier communities,” said Jim Mathias, president of the board of directors at The Miller Center. “To be able to formalize Giant’s commitment to the health and wellbeing of the children in our region is truly a dream come true. We’re very grateful to Giant for their support and look forward to our partnership to enhance the lives of those we serve.”

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Giant Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize. It has more than 170 stores and offers home delivery, online/mobile ordering, fuel centers, pharmacies plus in-store nutritionists. Serving families in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, the company employs nearly 30,000 associates. The Giant family of brands include Giant, Martin’s Food Markets and Giant Heirloom Market.