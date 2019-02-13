OHi Food Co., a California-based natural food company, has unveiled a new superfood-dense peanut butter bar. This plant-based, refrigerated bar offers a modern take on traditional health bars without the preservatives and chemical additives.

The new Peanut Butter Superfood Bar incorporates organic peanuts, the brand’s unique seed blend, organic coconut nectar, organic cacao butter, organic coconut, organic cacao nibs, vanilla extract, organic sunflower lecithin, Himalayan Salt, and Organic Mesquite Powder for a slightly smoky addition. This bar offers 10 grams of protein, five grams of fiber and is 280 calories.

With healthy ingredients such as organic cacao butter, almonds, Macadamia nuts and a variety of organic seeds, the line of bars are a source of plant protein and good fats combined with nourishing superfoods such as Organic Chlorella, Organic Reishi Mushrooms, Organic Spirulina, Organic Maca and Organic Mesquite. All varieties of bars are non-GMO project verified, predominantly Paleo, low glycemic and free of grains, soy, refined sugars and dairy. Each offering is certified vegan and gluten-free.

“From hand making and packaging each bar in my kitchen in Hawaii and selling them at local farmer’s markets to rebranding and expanding our company nationwide outside of the islands, this new launch and next step for OHi is truly a dream come true,” said Dawn Anderson, founder and CEO of OHi Food Co. “Inspired by my personal need for an everyday health hack that wasn’t packed with unwanted ingredients and chemicals, I started OHi so that people looking for the same thing wouldn’t have to choose between health, taste and convenience. The new peanut butter variety will be a gateway flavor into our offerings for consumers who are looking for a familiar favorite flavor profile while offering an elevated take on the peanut butter energy bar by using high-quality whole organic peanuts and unique superfoods.”

The current line includes five varieties: Coconut Macadamia, Almond Crunch, Super Green and Double Chocolate with the newest, peanut butter bar. The line is available at Bristol Farms, Central Market, Gelson’s, Lassens, Mothers Market, Whole Foods in Southern California, Arizona and Hawaii, and many more select natural retailers nationwide. The bars just launched on Amazon.com and are available online at www.ohifoodco.com.

Founded in 2013 by Dawn Anderson on Maui, Hawaii, the California-based natural food company offers a line of refrigerated, plant-based superfood bars. OHi in Hawaiian means “To Gather” and in Maori means “To Rise.”