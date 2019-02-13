Wahlburgers Adds Certified Angus Beef Line To Retail Offering

Wahlburgers, the casual dining restaurant brand founded by brothers Paul, Donnie and Mark Wahlberg in Boston, Massachusetts, along with other investors, have again collaborated with ARKK Food Co. to launch new Certified Angus Beef blends to add to the Wahlburgers At Home retail beef program. The updated line of consumer products, which is available now in the Midwest at Meijer stores and in Southern California at Gelson’s Markets ahead of a national launch, includes new packaging featuring the Wahlberg brothers.

“We’re really excited to be adding a line of Certified Angus Beef products to our Wahlburgers-At-Home offerings,” said Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg. “We hope home cooks all over America enjoy the new additions and we thank our retail partners for their commitment to creating such a high quality product.”

The new Certified Angus Beef products will be produced by California-based Golden West Food Group, who will join New York-based AVA Co. in the production of the existing retail beef products.

“The addition of our Certified Angus Beef product line with production at Golden West Food Group allows us to now service every grocery chain in the U.S.,” said Peter Andoni, the managing partner of ARKK Food Co. “The demand for Wahlburgers At Home on the Western half of the U.S. has been substantial, and we are excited to be available to those retailers now.”

Customers will be able to get a taste of the Wahlburgers experience from the comfort of their own kitchens. Wahlburgers is making it easier than ever for fans to whip up their family recipes using the signature Certified Angus Beef blends.

“The Certified Angus Beef brand celebrates families, from our family farmers to people sharing meals around the table,” said Tracey Erickson, the brand’s VP of marketing. “We’re excited to partner with the Wahlberg family to unite our efforts in bringing the best Angus burgers and ground beef to select retail stores.”