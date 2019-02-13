Wonderful Halos Launches New Multimillion-Dollar Marketing Campaign

Los Angeles-based Wonderful Halos launched a new integrated marketing campaign this season, “The Checks-All-The-Boxes Box,” to encourage parents to choose Halos mandarins as the perfect solution when assigned snack duty.

The campaign is based on the insight that snack duty can be a stressful and annoying chore, made worse by the fact that parents know they’ll be judged for what snack they bring to their kids’ extracurricular activities. As an easy solution that both parents and kids love, a box of Halos turns into “The Yes-I-Brought-Enough-For-The-Whole-Team Box” for soccer practice, or “The My-Kid’s-Involved-In-Everything Box” for the school recital or “The For-The-Love-Of-Pete-Don’t-Touch-That-Cake-Yet Box” for birthday parties.

In-store point-of-sale (POS), a national FSI, an expanded influencer campaign, social media ads, digital integrations with event planning sites and consumer emails show parents they can become the ultimate snack duty mom or dad by simply showing up with a box of Wonderful Halos. Halos check all the boxes because they are healthy, convenient, individually wrapped in their own peels, require no additional prep or refrigeration and are common classroom allergen-free.

“Eighty percent of parents bring snacks for their kids’ events—and 50 percent of them are bringing snacks more than five times per year,” said Adam Cooper, VP, marketing, The Wonderful Co. “The new multimillion-dollar campaign is designed to tap into these snack duty occasions and empower parents to choose a 5-lb. box of Wonderful Halos over other sugary snacks as the good choice solution.”

The multifaceted campaign also includes a partnership with the Holderness Family, known on YouTube for their annual “Christmas Jammies” viral music videos, who debuted a new original song and music video, “Snack Panic Attack,” to highlight Halos as the time-saving, healthy snack that will alleviate mom’s snack duty anxiety. The video is posted across their social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, to reach their audience of more than two million followers.

To build upon the success of the company’s “Grove of Goodness” POS display program with over 20,000 displays already shipped to stores this season, “The Checks-All-the-Boxes Box” campaign features an additional 15,000 pieces of Snack Duty POS, including a display and new bin bases. The displays feature lifestyle imagery showcasing several occasions where Halos make the perfect snack to help reinforce the snack duty message to consumers in store.

Halos’s season-long digital investment also draws upon these occasions by way of social posts and a video that pokes fun at complicated snack recipes only to reveal Halos as the easy, go-to, healthy snack duty winner.

Grown in California, Wonderful Halos are sold in 3-lb. and 5-lb. bags and 5-lb. boxes and will be available nationwide through May.