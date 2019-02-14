Beveri Brands Rebranded By Thought For Food & Son

Thought For Food & Son LLC, a communications company based in Marlborough, Massachusetts, has completed a rebranding for organic food company Beveri Brands.

The company was retained to create a new brand platform and product messaging, a new brand positioning statement of “Take Charge of Your Well-Being,” new retail packaging and sales collateral to better position the brand for future growth.

The new branding will be showcased at the 2019 Natural Products Expo West Show in March. As part of the assignment, Thought For Food & Son also will be designing Beveri’s new website and trade show booth and be responsible for all public relations and social media for the product launch.

“Thought For Food & Son far exceeded our expectations for this project and produced a new brand identity that better positions our Beveri products for the retail channel,” said Joanne Fellin, founder of Beveri. “The quality and amount of effort that went into this project went way beyond what was expected. Thought For Food & Son’s attention to details, the amount of options presented and creativity were exceptional.”

