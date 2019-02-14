Dietz & Watson Deli Slicing Meats To Be Free Of Nitrates, Nitrites

By the end of 2020, Philadelphia-based Dietz & Watson deli slicing meats including turkey and chicken breast, ham and roast beef will be uncured. The company will not use nitrates or nitrites in the curing process for these products.

“We will be removing nitrates and nitrates from many of our other products including franks, sausages and snacks and will be making announcements as we do,” said Lauren Eni, VP of brand strategy for the company and a fourth-generation family member. “Our turkey and chicken breasts have always been uncured, so removing nitrates and nitrites from some of our other products is just another step towards giving consumers the most choice at the deli.”

Many consider Dietz & Watson a pioneer in the “better-for-you” deli category. Back in the mid-‘70s the company introduced a Gourmet Lite line, featuring lower sodium, low fat, low cholesterol turkey breast and deli ham, as well as a no-salt added turkey breast. The company is also very proud of its Originals line of organic and “no antibiotics ever” deli meats and cheeses, which are already nitrate and nitrite free.

Nitrates are found in small amounts in processed meats, in larger amounts in foods like vegetables and in drinking water. Nitrates and nitrites frequently are added to processed meats like bacon, ham, sausages and hot dogs.

“We are all about and have always been about responding to what consumers want and we pride ourselves on giving consumers the most choice at the deli,” said Eni. “While there is very little evidence that nitrates are harmful, more and more consumers are choosing to eat meats that are not cured with nitrates, so we found a natural way to get that traditional color and flavor in cured meats without them.”

The company will release an updated on-going list of products on its website as they hit the market.