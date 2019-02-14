Entenmann’s Little Bites Celebrates Birthday With National Sweepstakes

Horsham, Pennsylvania-based Entenmann’s Little Bites is having a 20th Birthday Bash national sweepstakes in celebration of the milestone birthday. Fans of the mini muffins are invited to send a birthday wish to the brand for a chance to win a $500 donation to a charity of choice and $500 toward a birthday party celebration.

For every wish submitted, Little Bites also will help bring birthday joy to kids across the country by making a donation to The Birthday Party Project, a nonprofit organization that hosts birthday celebrations for children at homeless and transitional living facilities.

“Entenmann’s Little Bites has been bringing smiles to families for twenty years, so of course we wanted to continue to spread that joy in celebration of the brand’s milestone birthday,” said Kim Bremer, director of marketing at Bimbo Bakeries USA. “While we are excited to celebrate our 20th year, being able to help our fans and kids across the country enjoy their special days is truly the greatest gift of all.”

“We’re thrilled to revel in the birthday bash fun with Little Bites and are grateful for their support in helping bring joy to thousands of children this year,” added Paige Chenault, founder and CEO of The Birthday Party Project.

Until March 29, consumers can enter the sweepstakes by submitting their birthday wish to Little Bites at littlebites.com/20Birthdaybash or by texting “LITTLEBITES20” to short code 555888. One entry per person will qualify, regardless of method of entry, and 20 fans will have a chance to win the birthday prize pack, including:

$500 donation in their name to charity of their choice

$500 gift card toward an ultimate birthday party for a child and friends

One-year supply of Entenmann’s Little Bites muffins

For every birthday wish received, Entenmann’s Little Bites will donate $1 to The Birthday Party Project, up to $6,500. No purchase is necessary, and the sweepstakes ends on March 29 at 5 p.m. EST.