Foster Farms Promotes Huber To CEO

Foster Farms, a West Coast-based poultry producer, appointed Dan Huber, 53, to the position of CEO, effective Feb. 13. Huber has held several leadership positions at Foster Farms since joining the company in 1996, most recently serving as chief operations officer. He replaces Laura Flanagan, who resigned to pursue other opportunities.

“Dan is uniquely qualified to lead Foster Farms,” said Terry Martin, chairman of the board. “He brings over 23 years of agribusiness, supply chain, food production, food safety and branded sales management experience to this position. His depth of expertise and familiarity with Foster Farms’ business and community are strengths that will drive the company into the future. We thank Laura for her many contributions to Foster Farms and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Prior to joining Foster Farms, Huber held sales and management positions with Oscar Mayer and Kraft Foods. He has participated on several industry boards including the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association, National Chicken Council and National Turkey Federation. He graduated from University of Colorado-Colorado Springs with a bachelor’s degree in finance.

Huber has resided in the Central Valley for nearly 20 years with his family.

Family-owned and operated, Foster Farms specializes in fresh, all-natural chicken and turkey products free of preservatives, additives or injected sodium enhancers. Based in California’s Central Valley, with ranches in the Pacific Northwest, the company’s fresh chicken and turkey are produced in or near each region served.