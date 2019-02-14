Irvine, California-based OSI Creative, a provider of global supply chain managed solutions for point-of-purchase (POP) displays, consumer product packaging and branded merchandise programs, has completed its previously announced purchase of the assets of New Dimensions Research Corp. (NDR).

NDR is a Long Island, New York-based full-service designer and manufacturer of dynamic displays and merchandising for leading consumer brands. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to welcome NDR’s customers and key employees to the OSI family,” said Joe Baksha, president and CEO of OSI Creative. “Our two companies share a commitment to creativity, quality and excellent service that will benefit both current and new customers. Expanding our presence on the East Coast is a significant step in OSI’s business strategy and we look forward to continuing our fast-paced growth.”

Baksha said the NDR employees joining OSI will continue working from NDR’s existing facility in Melville (Long Island), New York.

“We are excited to officially join OSI Creative,” said Jeff Mason, president of NDR. “Our customers will soon benefit from the combined creativity, industry experience and innovative products and services of both the OSI and NDR teams. Together, we look forward to helping our customers continue to grow their business.”

OSI services include strategic input, planning, concept, design, sourcing, manufacturing, testing, assembly, packaging, installation, measurement, warehousing, fulfillment and logistics, as well as promotional products. In addition to its Irvine, California, headquarters, other OSI facilities are located in Chicago, Illinois; Memphis, Tennessee; New York, New York; San Pedro, California; London, England; and Hong Kong.