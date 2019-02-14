Ritas Spritz Introduces New Twist On Wine Cocktails

Ritas, the brand behind the original margarita in a can, is expanding its core lineup for the first time with Ritas Spritz, making its debut as wine’s alter ego. Serving up new, sweet flavors that include White Peach Rosé, Pear Orange Sangria and Strawberry Blueberry Sangria and a lower alcohol content, Ritas Spritz is bringing the party all night long.

“As a brand, we want to stand for more than just margaritas,” said Chelsea Phillips, VP, Beyond Beer Brands at Anheuser Busch. “Ritas is about embracing bold individuality and a party attitude. This newest innovation responds to a growing consumer desire for ready-to-drink beverages. With spritz dominating as the consumer beverage of choice, and canned wines on the rise, we felt there was no better time to shake up the status quo with Ritas Spritz.”

Debuting in February, “The Ritas” are back. These women believe life’s too short not to love what you drink. They’ve tried new Ritas Spritz and they’re here to tell the world you don’t have to pretend to like wine anymore.

Produced by Fallon New York, the creative campaign first appeared in broadcast during the Grammys in the brand’s top performing markets. Ritas Spritz will continue to be supported through the year with additional broadcast, print, digital and social media creative.

Ritas Spritz is available at retailers nationwide and online in four packs of 12-oz. slim cans, 16-oz. single cans and flavor variety pack of 12 pack, 12-oz. slim cans.

Anheuser-Busch launched Ritas, originally marketed as Bud Light Lime Lime-A-Rita, in 2012. Ritas is the first brand in the Anheuser-Busch InBev portfolio to explicitly target women and last year introduced “The Ritas,” legendary women who take a “life’s-a-party attitude in every situation.”