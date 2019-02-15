Kramer Joins Blanc Display Group As Account Executive

Blanc Display Group, an eco-conscious merchandising specialist in the design and manufacturing of signage and displays for the food and beverage retail industry, has added food industry executive Timothy Kramer to its sales team as account executive.

Kramer has spent more than 20 years in key roles nationwide working across categories from produce, dairy and private label CPG to fresh and frozen seafood. His career spans a variety of positions ranging from regional sales manager to business manager and national accounts manager with each position, leading to progressive management roles and increased responsibilities within key accounts.

Kramer will be located in St. Louis, Missouri, and will work with Blanc Display Group’s customers while also contributing to business development.

As a start-up sign company in 1986, Blanc Industries Inc. began selling signage to food manufacturers and supermarkets. Known today as Blanc Display Group, the company manufactures all of its products in-house to manage quality controls while keeping costs low. The company says it is committed to minimizing the environmental impact of its products by using environmentally friendly materials and manufacturing processes whenever possible.