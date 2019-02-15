Recommended: Rowe Buys Former Baymeadows Winn-Dixie In Jax

Veteran grocery store owner Rob Rowe bought the closed Winn-Dixie in Baymeadows and is assessing what to do with it – open another Rowe’s IGA supermarket or keep the property for another use.

Buying it – for $3.7 million – was the first step.

“I had to get that done first,” he said. “I have to decide if it’s the best use for a store or for something else.”

One certainty, he said, is that he does not plan to sell it.

“It’s a great piece of real estate for an investment property, so I bought it for that reason. I may develop it, I may open it. I am just not sure and I have not had any real time to figure it all out,” he said…

