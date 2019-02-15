Seal The Seasons Launches Locally Grown Frozen Fruit In The Midwest

Seal the Seasons, a national brand selling locally grown frozen fruit, is partnering with Meijer as the first Midwest retailer to carry its products.

Seal the Seasons partners with farmers on a region-by-region basis to buy its fruit in season, freeze and package it, and sell it in nearby grocery stores. Seal the Seasons was founded in 2014 with the mission of bringing local food to the frozen aisle of the grocery store 365 days a year. It launched product in North Carolina in 2016, followed by expansion into the Northeast, Pacific Northwest and Pacific Southwest over the past six months.

Local food has become increasingly important to consumers in the last decade. According to a recent Gallup poll, 73 percent of Americans actively try to include local food in their diets. Sales of locally grown foods are projected to reach $20 billion in 2019, up from $5 billion in 2008.

“Local food shouldn’t be a luxury, and our farmers grow the best-tasting fruit. Through partnership with Meijer, Seal the Seasons can deliver the highest-quality local products year-round,” said Seal the Seasons CEO Patrick Mateer. “This is a win-win for family farms and shoppers looking for delicious flavor in the fall, winter and spring.”

Seal the Seasons’ line of frozen fruit is non-GMO and contains no added sugar. Meijer carries nine different SKUs, including:

Michigan Blueberries (in two sizes)

Michigan Sliced Peaches

Michigan/Ohio Cherry Berry Blend (Cherries, Blackberries & Blueberries)

Michigan/Ohio Peach Berry Blend (Peaches, Blackberries & Blueberries)

Michigan Dark Sweet Cherries

Michigan Mixed Cherries (Tart Cherries & Dark Sweet Cherries)

Michigan Cherry Apple Blueberry

Wisconsin Cranberries

Seal the Seasons is a Certified B Corporation.