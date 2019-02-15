United Fresh Launches 2019 Produce Industry Compensation Survey

The United Fresh Produce Association has launched its 2019 Compensation Survey for the fresh produce industry. The data collected will be published in a research report designed to assist produce industry employers in understanding critical compensation benchmarks.

The survey collects compensation and benefits data from produce companies for more than 30 full-time positions in the areas of: sales and marketing; production and operations; quality control and assurance; administration; finance and accounting; and executives. The survey is open to any U.S. or Canadian produce employer, including grower-shippers, brokers, wholesaler-distributors, importers, exporters and fresh-cut processors.

The survey is administered every two years by research firm Industry Insights. The results will be published June 2019 in a research report intended to help produce companies directly compare their salaries and benefits for more than thirty full-time positions.

Data is reported by: ownership type (family, private, public); type of business; produce sales volume; number of full-time employees; and geography. New this year, in addition to the traditional publication, the survey results also will be available in a secure and searchable online portal.

“We encourage all eligible produce companies to participate in this year’s survey,” said United Fresh’s Finance and Business Management Council Chairman Jason Pounds, Hardies Fresh Foods. “The more data we have, the more robust and valuable this report will be in providing industry employers with reliable metrics to ensure they are offering competitive compensation.”

The survey is open at www.unitedfreshsurvey.com until March 15. The final research report will be available in June at the United Fresh 2019 convention in Chicago.

There is no cost to participate in the survey. Companies that submit data for the survey are eligible to receive a fully customized report and portal access for their company at the special rate of $195. Non-survey participants can order the final report and portal access for $495 for United Fresh members, and $695 for non-members.