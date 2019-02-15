Wegmans, Publix Again Named To ‘Best Companies To Work For’ List

For the 22nd consecutive year, Wegmans and Publix have been named one of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” list, ranking No. 3 and No. 12, respectively. Publix jumped from the No. 47 last year.

Publix also ranked No. 1 on the inaugural list of Fortune’s “Best Big Companies to Work For,” featuring only seven companies with more than 100,000 employees.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a great place to work,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “Our associates contribute to Publix’s success every day, and I couldn’t be prouder of the legacy we’re continuing to build.”

When introducing the Best Big Companies to Work For list, CEO of Great Place to Work Michael C. Bush said, “These companies lead the marketplace by demonstrating how to respect and develop the full diversity of their people in a way that drives business success and helps local communities thrive.”

According to the Great Place to Work, this year’s list is based on survey feedback representing more than 4.3 million employees, with respondents rating their workplace culture on 60-plus elements of the workplace. These include trust in managers, compensation, fairness, camaraderie and workplace traits linked to innovation. The ranking accounted for the experiences of all employees including women, people of color, LGBT individuals, older team members, and employees with disabilities.

“There is nothing more important to us than being a great place to work for all,” said President & CEO Colleen Wegman. “The values we share across our company, starting with caring and high standards, are the foundation, and our customers appreciate our people for demonstrating those values. We are so grateful to our employees and continue to make the commitment that everyday you get our best.”