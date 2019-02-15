Weis Markets is launching a new in-store program in support of the American Heart Association’s (AHA) mission to build healthier lives free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

On Feb. 14, Weis Markets’ stores—appropriately full of heart decorations and products for Valentine’s Day—kicked off their AHA “Life is Why We Give” campaign to raise funds in the fight against heart disease and stroke. The in-store campaign will run for the duration of American Heart Month in February, concluding Wednesday, Feb. 27.

“Over the next two weeks, we will run an in-store cause marketing program in support of the American Heart Association’s mission to prevent cardiovascular diseases and strokes,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets’ VP of advertising and marketing. “AHA’s work benefits a significant number of local programs in our seven-state marketing area. We will also supplement our customers’ generosity with a corporate donation to the American Heart Association.”

To support the initiative, Weis Markets and its associates are encouraging customers to make small donations at Weis checkouts by rounding up their orders or purchasing $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers.

“We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Weis on this campaign and for the ability to share heart healthy nutrition tips and education with Weis customers,” said Ashley Schade, SVP of youth health for AHA, Great Rivers Affiliate.

The funds raised will be used to support heart disease and stroke prevention, including nutrition education, in Weis Markets’ seven-state market area.

Weis Markets Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 202 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia.