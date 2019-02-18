Frozen New Products Suppliers

Ben & Jerry’s Cookie Dough Ice Cream Goes Vegan

February 18, 2019
2 Min Read
Ben & Jerry's cookie dough

Ben & Jerry’s of Burlington, Vermont, has created a vegan version of the ice cream flavor Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

The company has added the following two new additions to its collection of non-dairy frozen offerings:

  • Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: vanilla with chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge flakes.
  • Chocolate Caramel Cluster: chocolate with peanuts, fudge chunks and salted caramel swirls.

“Ever since we introduced non-dairy in 2016, our fans have been clamoring for more,” said Sarah Fidler, research and development specialist. “The biggest challenge this time was creating a chocolate chip cookie dough flavor that stood up to the original. I think we nailed it.”

The two new flavors bring the company’s total line-up to 11 non-dairy offerings, representing nearly 25 percent of the company’s full-time flavors.

The new non-dairy flavors are available nationwide in pints (MSRP: $4.48 – $5.99). Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough also will be available at participating Scoop Shops.

Ben & Jerry started in 1978, and in 1979 celebrated the shop’s one-year anniversary by holding the first-ever Free Cone Day: free scoops for all, all day long. The annual ice cream give-away continues today in scoop shops around the world.

Ben & Jerry’s, a Vermont corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Unilever, became a certified B Corp (Benefit Corporation) in 2012. Ben & Jerry’s produces a wide variety of ice cream, yogurt and sorbet. In 2015, the company completed its transition to using entirely non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) ingredients by source as well as to fully source Fairtrade-certified ingredients wherever possible, which benefits farmers in developing countries.

Ben & Jerry’s products are distributed in 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchise Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops, restaurants and other venues.  The Ben & Jerry’s Foundation’s employee-led grant programs totaled $2.7 million in 2018 to support grassroots organizing for social and environmental justice around the country.

