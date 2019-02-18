Explore Cuisine To Unveil New Products & Packaging At Expo West 2019

Explore Cuisine, a maker of organic, plant-based foods and pastas headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey, will unveil a new organic look and three new products at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West trade show in March.

The new design incorporates an easy-to-prepare recipe, a see-through circle, easy-to-read, call-out panel and the importance of giving back with The Food To Thrive Foundation that receives 2 percent of all proceeds to educate and empower farmers. The new look will be rolling out to stores in late spring.

The company is also expanding the top-selling product line of better-for-you pastas to include a new Black Bean & Sesame Fettuccine, which is made from organic black bean flour (black soybeans) and organic black sesame flour, packed with 23 g of protein and 13 g of fiber per 2-oz. serving and is filled with vitamins and minerals. This product is available online, as well as retailers nationwide.

One of the new products is Risoni, a better-for-you rice alternative. The rice-shaped organic pasta will be introduced in two flavors: Organic Chickpea and Organic Red Lentil. The Risoni line will be imported from Italy, is 100 percent organic, gluten-free, vegan and offers 12 to 14 g of protein per 2-oz. serving. Explore Cuisine’s Risoni is expected to be available to consumers in March.

“Explore Cuisine looks to inspire creativity and innovation in the kitchen, while focusing on the quality and taste of our products,” said Greg Forbes, CEO. “We are excited to now offer Black Bean & Sesame Fettuccine and to introduce the new Risoni category. It is an exciting time for the brand, and we can’t wait to see the new frontiers our customers take with these products.”

Explore Cuisine is a health-minded food brand using organic ingredients such as beans, peas, lentils and rice. The gluten-free, non-GMO and organic brand delivers high-quality yet affordable food to consumers by buying ingredients direct from farmers and producing next to the fields. The company is committed to fair trade and sustainable living.