Season Brand Extends Distribution Of New Savories

The Season Brand, located in Newark, New Jersey, will extend distribution of Season Savories. Now available at select retailers nationwide, each ready-to-eat kit includes a skinless and boneless flaked sardine salad, blended with select vegetables and spices, along with six fat-free organic brown rice crackers and a foldable spoon for scooping.



Savories are available in the following three flavors:

Sweet & Spicy : tomatoes, bell pepper, chili powder, garlic powder, cayenne and white pepper;

Lemon Veggie : onion, carrots, corn, green pepper, peas and lemon juice; and

Mediterranean: onion, olives, tomatoes and bell pepper.

“We are thrilled to make our new lineup of Savories available to consumers nationwide,” said David Sugarman, president and CEO of The Manischewitz Co., owner of Season Brand. “The Season Brand is constantly expanding, and we hope to continue to introduce Savories at even more retailers. Season Savories deliver more than twice the protein and calcium of existing tuna salad kits and are also packed with iron and omega 3s. Additionally, their convenient kits make them a great choice for people who are looking for a healthy and delicious option that can fit their fast-paced lifestyle, making them a game-changer in the canned fish category.”

The savories have begun launching nationwide and are currently available in select Stop & Shop, ShopRite, Wegmans, Kings, more than 450 Kroger locations throughout the Midwest, Central Market and Cost Plus World Market stores, in addition to distribution at Hudson News Stores locations in airports throughout the country.

The savories are certified “wild caught and sustainable” by Friend of the Sea, a non-profit international organization that verifies products originating from sustainable fisheries and aquaculture. They are 100 percent gluten-free certified and Kosher Pareve. The product features an “ez-peel” lid, a splash-free, convenient option that is safer than conventional metal lids. All cans are also BPA liner-free. Season Savories have an SRP of $2.99 each.

The Season Brand began more than 90 years ago as a regional supplier of specialty canned fish. The company offers more than 40 other varieties of canned fish including anchovies, caviar, kippers, mackerel, salmon and tuna. All Season products are certified wild-caught, gluten-free, kosher and Non-GMO Project Verified.