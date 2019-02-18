Unilever Offers New Liquid Seasonings For Foodservice Professionals

Unilever Food Solutions has launched Knorr Intense Flavors, liquid seasonings created with real, natural ingredients.

“We know that as trends and diner demands evolve, chefs and restaurateurs are under more pressure than ever to deliver creative, inspiring and flavorful menu options,” said Chef Einav Gefen, corporate executive chef at Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey-based Unilever Food Solutions North America. “Knorr Intense Flavors offer a creatively intuitive format for chefs to experiment with flavor and make their dishes stand out. It’s just the latest step in Unilever Food Solutions’ ongoing journey to provide chefs with impactful, sustainable and useful menu solutions and inspiration that excites their guests.”

Marking Unilever Food Solutions’ entry in the liquid seasoning category, the Knorr Intense Flavors line is made with authentic culinary processes like smoking, fermenting and roasting and can be used across every stage of the cooking process including marinating, seasoning and finishing. Knorr Intense Flavors are vegan, gluten-free and made with natural ingredients.

To develop the global range of five variants, Unilever Food Solutions drew inspiration from today’s top trends in culinary ingredients and flavors:

Miso Umami provides a deep umami taste of miso fermented for two months, porcini mushroom and seaweed for a richness, depth, balance and roundness.

Roast Umami provides a rich caramelized flavor of slow roasted onion and garlic.

Citrus Fresh provides the zesty, fresh and fruity taste of mandarin, lime and yuzu, and is made from 750 g of citrus fruit per 13.5-oz. bottle.

Deep Smoke provides the flavor of natural sugar smoked over charred American hardwoods for a barbecue smokiness as well as a warm richness.

Wild Mushroom Earth provides a deep earthy flavor of wild mushrooms including porcini and Boletus.

The Knorr Intense Flavors line is sold the U.S. and Canada. Interested foodservice operators should contact their local distributor for availability and pricing per case (four 13.5-fl. oz. bottles).

Unilever Food Solutions is the foodservice company of Unilever. Its 230 chefs work to provide foodservice professionals and operators with menu inspiration, recipe development and culinary training/trendspotting.