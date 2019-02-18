The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) will hold its 27th annual executive conference April 8-10 at the Tempe Mission Palms Hotel & Conference Center in Tempe, Arizona. The conference provides the latest information on consumer and industry trends and features a retail presentation by Kurt Schertle, COO for Weis Markets.

The conference opens at noon Monday, April 8, with the optional Greater Penguin Open Golf Tournament or NFRA Fishing Tournament, followed by the evening’s welcome reception. Tuesday, April 9, will feature interactive speaker presentations, as well as a networking reception. On Wednesday, April 10, the conference concludes by 9 a.m. after breakfast and a final informational session.

The retailer keynote by Schertle kicks off the Tuesday morning sessions followed by Jackie Lewis of Cleveland Research Co. discussing the current U.S. retail landscape. Zach Kahn from Google will share how the CPG industry is excelling in digital marketing. Chris von der Linden of IRI will look at frozen and refrigerated purchase drivers by generation. Lynn Dornblaser of Mintel will discuss global food and drink trends. Dr. John Stanton of St. Joseph’s University will look at generational differences in the workplace, and Ken Harris of Cadent Consulting Group will examine the next wave of commerce including block chain, click-and-collect and last-mile logistics.

The conference closes early Wednesday when Harris returns to help attendees identify key takeaways and areas of action for their own companies.

To preserve the informal atmosphere that encourages group discussion and more personal interaction, the conference is limited to 150 attendees. If interested in attending, register at NFRAExecutiveConference.org.

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. Headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the organization is the sponsor of March National Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream and Novelties promotion, as well as educational outreach programs. NFRA holds the annual National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Convention in October.