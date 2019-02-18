WinCo Foods To Open Two Stores In Montana On March 3

Employee-owned WinCo Foods will open its first two stores in the state of Montana—and its 125th and 126th stores overall—on Sunday, March 3. Montana is the 10th state of operation for Boise, Idaho-based WinCo Foods.

“We believe Helena and Billings are both a perfect fit with WinCo Foods and a prime opportunity for the company and for the people of these cities,” said Noah Fleisher, WinCo spokesperson. “Our philosophy of low prices every day, world class customer service and employee ownership will resonate with our new customers and draw those back in who knew and loved us in different cities before they got to Montana.”

The new stores are both approximately 84,000 s.f. The new store in Helena is located at 2995 N. Sanders Street, while the new store in Billings is located at 2424 Central Avenue.

“It’s been very heartening to watch the excitement in these communities growing as we get closer to opening,” added Fleisher. “WinCo Foods certainly feels the same. We’re ready to bring our employee-owned brand of deep savings and wide selection to the good people of Helena and Billings. If the advance notice is any indication, we should have a lot of very happy shoppers come Sunday, March 3.”

The new WinCo Foods stores will be staffed by more than 150 full- and part-time employees from the surrounding communities. The store will contain WinCo’s trademark “Wall of Values” at the entrance, where some of the deepest savings in the store can be found, as well as a wide assortment of grocery items along with a full produce section, meat and deli departments and in-store bakeries.

Another WinCo trademark at the new stores is the 700-plus item bulk foods department. Selections in the bulk foods department can be purchased in whatever quantities the customer desires and includes a multitude of rice varieties, dried beans, pastas, baking ingredients, cereals, snacks, candies and pet foods.

“Our customers love that they can buy as little or as much as they like,” said Fleisher. “Whether it’s two teaspoons of a specific spice or a 50-pound sack of flour. On top of all this, we also carry a variety of organic, gluten-free and natural food items, all clearly labeled.”