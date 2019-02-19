Calbee North America To Debut Popper Duos At Expo West

Calbee North America, of Fairfield, California, known for Harvest Snaps, will launch its Popper Duos at this year’s Natural Products Expo West. Popper Duos will be the first product unveiled under the marquee brand Honestly Veggie, which promises the first ingredient will always be vegetables.

“We’re thrilled to launch Popper Duos at Expo West,” said Paul Laubscher, director of marketing of Calbee North America. “Consumers want their better-for-you snacks to not only taste delicious but to have great texture; Popper Duos achieves both.”

Popper Duos have no artificial flavors or colors and are baked (never fried). The snacks are available in three varieties: Mac & Cheese, BBQ & Ranch and Zesty Queso. Every bag is created with farm-picked vegetables as the first ingredient, boasting 4g of fiber and 4-5g of plant-based protein in every serving.

“Popper Duos are curated for better-for-you-conscious consumers who don’t want to forego taste to feel good about the snacks they’re feeding their children,” said Laubscher. “Made from green peas or red lentils as the first ingredient, Popper Duos are a delicious, more healthful alternative to standard snacks and a fantastic way to help parents get their kids to eat vegetables.”

The Natural Products Expo West, the trade show in the natural, organic and healthy products industry, will be held from March 5-9 at the Anaheim Convention Center, located at 800 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, California.

Since expanding from Japan in 1970, the Calbee North America team has been passionate about making snacks by using quality ingredients.